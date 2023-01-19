Elijah Bernard Barnes

Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf was arrested Jan. 18 in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Rajon Lateef Jackson III.

 Charles County Sheriff''s Office

A Waldorf man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Rajon Lateef Jackson III, 17, of Waldorf that occurred on Jan. 13.

Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf was arrested on Jan. 18 in North Carolina, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.


