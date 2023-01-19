A Waldorf man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of Rajon Lateef Jackson III, 17, of Waldorf that occurred on Jan. 13.
Elijah Bernard Barnes, 18, of Waldorf was arrested on Jan. 18 in North Carolina, according to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Once Barnes is extradited to Charles County, he will be charged with felony first- and second-degree murder, according to the release.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, Charles County sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place for reports of a shooting.
Officers arrived and found Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds and performed first aid with the help of first responders and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Jackson’s death was reported on Jan. 14.
Police say Barnes shot Jackson, who attended Westlake High School, from inside a vehicle as Jackson was walking home from school.
Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division later developed Barnes as a suspect, and with assistance of the Homeland Security and Intelligence Section, tracked him to North Carolina.
Officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department located Barnes and took him into custody without incident.
Detectives are still searching for a motive for the Jan. 13 Shooting, but police say the suspect and victim were known to each other and this was not a random shooting.