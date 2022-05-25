A Waldorf man has been arrested for felony first-degree assault and second-degree child abuse charges after allegedly hitting his 13-year-old stepson with a television cord.
Tyrone Anthony Reid, 35, was arrested on May 17 when Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 4900 block of Olympia Place in Waldorf for an alleged assault.
According to charging documents, the assault began as a punishment after Reid discovered that his 13-year-old stepson had not completed his school work.
When the boy allegedly refused an alternate punishment, he was ordered to the basement for a “whipping,” but when he was struck on the leg with an HDMI television cord, the boy screamed.
According to documents, when the boy screamed, Reid grabbed the child around the neck and stated, “I will kill you if you scream and don’t take the whipping.”
The child was allegedly struck again and tried to flee, but Reid grabbed him and struck him a third time before the boy managed to get outside of the house and yell for help.
The child ran to Sheffield Circle where an unidentified woman stopped him and asked about his injuries.
Deputies observed injuries to the boy’s upper thigh, left ear and forearm, documents stated. The boy also showed other scars that were allegedly caused by Reid.
Reid and another relative of the child went to the Charles sheriff’s office district three station to pick up the boy, according to the charging documents. While there, Reid was questioned by deputies, where he allegedly stated the injuries were caused by his belt and not a television chord.
A search warrant executed at the home recovered a television chord similar to what the boy had described.
Reid was released on his own recognizance on May 19 and is expected back in court June 17.