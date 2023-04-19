The Charles sheriff’s office made an arrest in the death of a woman on Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road.
Deanthony Lamont Warrick, 34, of Bryans Road was arrested on April 13 and charged with felony first-degree murder and felony second-degree murder.
Officers were called to the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive at around 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12, for reports of a woman who was lying on the ground and appeared to be hurt, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds who was declared dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office later identified the woman as Jasmine Lakesha Hicks, 29, of La Plata.
The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.
Charging documents state that Warrick and Hicks were known to each other as boyfriend and girlfriend.
Detectives reviewed surveillance video from a home in the 2300 block of Woodberry Drive in Bryans Road. According to charging documents, video footage from April 11 showed Warrick and Hicks were involved in a physical altercation when Warrick threatened to kill the woman.
Police say blood and other evidence from the scene suggested that the murder took lace in the driveway of the residence.
A possible motive for the April 11 murder was not disclosed in charging documents.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and Warrick was located and arrested on April 13 in Prince George’s County.
He was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center after a bail hearing on April 17 in Charles County District Court. An additional court date has not yet been set
Anyone with information into what may have happened to the woman is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
