A Waldorf man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a bank with a firearm at the Market Place shopping center on Sunday.
Zakee Rasuul Martin, 25, was arrested for three felonies for two counts of first-degree assault and second-degree burglary as well as nine misdemeanors for firearms violations, malicious destruction of property and other charges.
According to a press release from Charles County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Western Parkway near Millbrook Court for a hit-and-run car crash.
As officers responded, they received word that the suspect, later identified as Martin, had allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at the Market Place shopping center. Martin allegedly unloaded several rounds into the front door of a bank, which was closed and unoccupied at the time, and entered the bank.
Sheriff’s deputies and a trooper with the Maryland State Police established a perimeter around the bank and allegedly encountered Martin once he left the rear of the bank.
According to the release, Martin removed the firearm from the front of his waistband and transferred it to the rear and began walking toward Western Parkway. Officers were able to take Martin into custody.
He was taken to the hospital and checked for injuries from the crash and released to be transferred to the Charles County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.