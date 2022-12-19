A Waldorf man is in jail after he was arrested in the alleged kidnapping attempt of a 12-year-old child on Dec. 12, according to a release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Lamar Anthony Green, 43, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor attempted kidnapping of a child under the age of 16.
Just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 12, Charles sheriff’s officers responded to the 2500 block of Fernwood Court in Waldorf for the reports of an attempted kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.
Police met with the victim’s aunt, who stated that a silver 2008 Chevrolet Malibu had allegedly driven by had approached the girl in an attempt to kidnap her.
According to charging documents, the child stated that she was walking along Mirkwood Lane toward her home when Green approached her in his vehicle.
Documents state that Green called out to the girl in an attempt to get her to enter his vehicle.
When the girl ignored him, Green allegedly became demanding and identified himself as a friend of the girl’s family.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Green allegedly followed the girl to her home where he was chased off by the girl’s family members, who then called police.
Officers located Green driving the wrong way on Mattawoman-Beantown Road in Waldorf and followed him along Mirkwood Lane when they attempted to execute a stop.
Documents state that Green made an abrupt turn onto Sagewood Court and refused to stop his vehicle, and eventually ended up backing up onto a curb.
Officers detected a strong odor of alcohol and executed a field sobriety test. According to documents, Green was uncooperative during the test ,which was eventually stopped due to his inability to follow directions.
Officers allegedly found three empty alcohol bottles inside the vehicle.
Green was taken to the Charles County Detention Center where he was ordered held without bond.
On Dec. 13, a temporary restraining order was placed on Green ordering him to have no further contact with the girl.
Detectives are seeking additional information from the public in an attempt to determine if there were any additional victims. Anyone with information or believes they or their child may have been a victim of an attempted kidnapping is asked to contact Detective R. Horrocks at horrocksr@ccso.us or 301-609-6546.