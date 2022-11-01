A Waldorf man is in custody after an alleged attack on his father on Oct. 29.
Milton Brian McKinney, 32, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with two felony counts of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault and a single count of second-degree assault.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 2500 block of Regal Place in Waldorf for reports of a domestic disturbance involving a weapon. When officers arrived, they found McKinney’s father, who said his son had stabbed him, according to charging documents.
According to a witness at the scene, the two got into an argument over the purchase of a bag of chips when McKinney’s father told him to leave the home.
Charging documents state that McKinney left and returned later to retrieve his belongings when the argument started again.
At some point the argument turned physical and McKinney allegedly assaulted his father with his fist and a 4-inch pocket knife.
Police say the father had several stab wounds to the chest, back and left arm as well as lacerations to his right hand.
The man was flown to the University of Maryland Capitol Region Medical Center for treatment.
Officers recovered a red pocketknife that was allegedly used in the attack.
McKinney was taken into custody and was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center. He is due in Charles County District Court on Nov. 29.