A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with felony attempted first-degree murder after an alleged attack at a restaurant that left another man seriously injured on Sunday.
Lamar Ali Carroll, 47, of Waldorf was arrested after a foot chase that led through a home improvement store.
According to charging documents, Carroll went to the restaurant and confronted a couple that was sitting at a booth.
When the man tried to exit the booth, Carroll allegedly pushed him back into his seat and a fight ensued. During the fight, Carroll allegedly pulled an item from his back, later identified to be a sheathed knife, and began stabbing toward the man.
The man and Carroll wrestled over the sheathed blade, and during the fight the blade became unsheathed, and Carroll allegedly stabbed the man in his left hand.
Carroll allegedly had a laceration on his left hand, while the other man suffered a large laceration on his left hand and a stab wound to his left hand during the scuffle.
Documents state that several male customers stepped into wrestle the knife away from Carroll, and the man that was stabbed chased Carroll away from the restaurant.
Carroll was later located behind a home improvement store in the shopping center and a foot chase around the store broke out. Carroll allegedly attempted to run through the store’s exit doors but they did not open, and was tackled by officers.
According to charging documents, Carroll fought with officers and was struck with a Taser before he was taken into custody.
An investigation into the alleged attack revealed that Carroll used to date a woman that the man was now involved with, according to police.
Carroll allegedly harassed the couple at the woman’s home the day before. Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the home that day but Carroll fled before officers arrived.
Later that day, the two were allegedly followed by Carroll down Billingsley Road and other unidentified roads and called the Charles County Sheriff's Office a second time.
Deputies were able to stop Carroll’s vehicle, but the results of that traffic stop were not revealed in charging documents.
Documents state that a peace order had been issued for the incident but had not yet been served to Carroll.
Security footage from the restaurant allegedly showed Carroll enter the restaurant and go straight to the booth that the couple was seated and exchanged words with the male before the fight broke out.
The knife Carroll allegedly used in the attack and a jacket allegedly belonging to the male that was stabbed were recovered from the scene.
Along with attempted first-degree murder, Carroll was charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor harassing or following another with intent to, and two misdemeanors related to carrying a dangerous weapon.