crime scene tape.jpg

A Waldorf man has been arrested for an alleged attempted rape in Waldorf on Sept. 4.

Evin Obdulio Ponce Guillen, 25, was charged with three felonies for attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault and a third-degree sex offense.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews