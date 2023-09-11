A Waldorf man has been arrested for an alleged attempted rape in Waldorf on Sept. 4.
Evin Obdulio Ponce Guillen, 25, was charged with three felonies for attempted first-degree rape, first-degree assault and a third-degree sex offense.
Guillen was also charged with four misdemeanors for second-degree assault, attempted kidnapping, harassment and a fourth-degree sex offense.
On Sept. 4, Charles County sheriff’s officers were dispatched in Waldorf for a report of an assault in progress.
Due to the nature of the crime, specific details about the location and the accuser were redacted from the charging documents.
Guillen is accused of pushing the accuser against a wall and attempting to remove their clothing after becoming irate for unknown reasons.
According to charging documents, the alleged sexual assault was stopped by witnesses who forcefully removed Guillen from the accuser.
Guillen is also accused of making statements threatening to kill the accuser.
Police say the accuser and Guillen were not known to each other and the incident appears to be a random attack.
Documents also state that Guillen was heavily intoxicated at the time of the alleged assault
Officers observed multiple scratches on both of the accuser’s forearms, their neck and in other locations that were redacted from the charging document.
Guillen was ordered held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Patrick J. Devine after a bail review on Sept. 6. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 before Judge Kenneth A. Talley.