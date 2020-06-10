Waldorf man charged with credit fraud

A Waldorf man was charged Saturday with fraudulent identification information theft and unlawfully receiving a credit card for incidents that took place between April and May of 2019.
Court documents from Charles County Sheriff’s Office Pfc. Bier state that on Jan. 24 at about 3:45 p.m., officers responded to Panther Court in reference to a credit card fraud. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim and a witness, the witness allegedly has guardianship over the victim’s finances.
Upon receiving guardianship, the witness was advised to examine all financial records. On examination, she located a Capital One Visa credit card with numerous charges. According to a letter from Capital One, the credit card was cancelled following detection of numerous suspicious transactions.
After contacting Capital One, the witness was advised that numerous transactions were for Uber trips. The profile name of the account was “Terrance Proc” and a phone number was connected to the account. After researching the phone number, it was discovered that it allegedly belonged to Terrance Anthony Proctor, 29, of Waldorf.
Upon further examination of the credit card, it was discovered that the victim did not apply for the credit card or authorize any credit card to be opened in her name. The transactions allegedly took place between April 4, 2019, and May 3, 2019. After examining the transactions, she believed that some were made by Proctor.
Proctor allegedly sporadically stayed at the victim’s residence for about two to three months prior to the transactions occurring. Proctor would have access to the victim’s personal information as he entered and slept in her home at his convenience.
Officers were provided a copy of the credit card listed transactions, the total amount between April 4, 2019, and May 3, 2019, was allegedly $5,593.42. After examining the transactions, officers attempted to contact businesses in order to obtain any video surveillance or information on Proctor, which produced negative results.
In order to obtain more information on the Uber transactions, officers requested a subpoena for detailed information from Uber, which was used 18 times during the previously listed dates. One of the transactions processed on the credit card was for $135.75 at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in Alexandria. Another subpoena was subsequently issued.
Using the sheriff’s office database, Proctor was located by his cell phone number and was allegedly served civil paperwork on Feb. 26. According to records, Proctor’s home address was listed as the same as the victim’s on April 1, 2019.
On March 26, officers received a transcript of official certified vehicle records from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Upon examination, it stated that on April 15, 2019, the same Visa credit card in the victim’s name was used to pay a registration renewal of $135.75. The registration allegedly belonged to another female.
Upon examining the sheriff’s office database, the female was allegedly listed as Proctor’s fiancee. After further examination, it was found that Proctor was allegedly stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Lancaster Circle in a vehicle bearing the same registration that was renewed at the Virginia DMV.
On June 4, officers received a letter from Uber in regards to information requesting using a subpoena. Uber allegedly advised the rider information for the 18 trips that belonged to Proctor. Uber confirmed the phone number, email and allegedly stolen banking information associated with Proctor.
The same day, shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to Proctor’s home address in order to make contact. Upon arrival, Proctor allegedly stated that he did not wish to answer any questions without a lawyer present.
During the investigation, officers concluded that Proctor had access to the victim’s residence and ample opportunity to obtain personal information used to create a credit card without her knowledge.
Using this personal information, he allegedly applied for a Capital One credit card without the victim’s consent, knowledge or permission.
The Virginia registration the credit card was allegedly used to fraudulently renew belongs to Proctor’s fiancee. Between April 4, 2019, and May 3, 2019, 18 different trips were allegedly purchased fraudulently using Uber.
The profile the trips were purchased under allegedly belongs to Proctor using the fraudulent credit card to fund the trips.
All of the transactions listed were provided by Capital One. Each transaction was allegedly made without the victim’s consent, knowledge or permission.
Proctor’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31.
