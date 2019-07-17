A Waldorf man was arrested last week in Elkridge on charges of human trafficking, drug distribution and prostitution, according to a press release from the Howard County Police Department.
Ronald Willis Cheek, 49, was charged July 12 with nine counts of human trafficking, five counts of prostitution and three drug offenses, including possession with intent to distribute. Cheek, who according to the release is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center, is also currently on probation in Charles County in connection to a 2013 offense.
According to the press release, police last week received a tip about suspicious activity at the Terrace Motel on Washington Boulevard in Elkridge, where they responded July 10. There, Cheek was found with four women aged 20-28 from Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and was taken into custody on an open arrest warrant for fraud in Virginia.
“The officers recognized signs of possible human trafficking,” the report reads, “and after further investigation, detectives filed charges against Cheek on July 11.”
“Investigators believe that Cheek posted online advertising prostitution using photos of the women, arranged appointments and collected the resulting payments,” according to the release. “Detectives also believe Cheek was providing drugs to the women in order to keep them in his control. At the time of his arrest, police found a quantity of drugs indicative of distribution.”
Online court records show that in Charles County in 2013, Cheek was charged with two counts of human trafficking, three counts of third-degree sex offense, three counts of sexually soliciting minors, second-degree assault, unnatural or perverted practice and drug possession. Cheek pleaded guilty in 2014 to the assault and drug offenses, and the other charges were not prosecuted.
He was sentenced to 15 months of incarceration with credit for time served, along with five years of probation for possession. Online court records also show a bench warrant for Cheek was issued in relation to this case June 14 following issues that arose with his probation in May.
A district court trial in Howard County is set for Sept. 12, according to online court records.
