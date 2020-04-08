Waldorf man charged with murder

A Waldorf man was arrested and charged with murder, child abuse, first-degree assault and second-degree assault in the death of a 13-month-old girl.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at 2 a.m. on March 30, officers responded to St. Thomas Drive in Waldorf for the report of a child who was struggling to breathe.
Upon the arrival of paramedics and police officers, the victim, Divinity Ose McKay, was found unresponsive. She was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center to receive medical treatment. Detectives then began conducting an investigation on the child at the hospital.
Upon commencement of the investigation, the father of the child, Robert Earl McKay III, 29, of Waldorf allegedly assaulted one of the investigators and was taken to the Charles County Detention Center.
After McKay’s arrest, the child was taken to the Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., and was deemed to be in critical condition.
Upon examination and medical testing, detectives allegedly uncovered evidence of child abuse. The next day, March 31, the victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the Washington hospital.
Detectives, after obtaining a search warrant for McKay’s residence, allegedly discovered a firearm which McKay is prohibited from owning due to a previous felony conviction.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6518 or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com.
McKay is currently being held in the Charles County Detention Center without bond.
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD