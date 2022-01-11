Sorry, an error occurred.
Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head, was arrested on Jan. 6.
A Waldorf man was arrested for reckless endangerment after allegedly firing a gun on Crain Highway, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Jamaar Lovone Young, 35, of Indian Head was arrested on Jan. 6 after deputies were called to the 2000 block of Crain Highway for reports of someone discharging a weapon.
An investigation alleged that Young was in the parking lot of a business when he fired several rounds from a handgun toward Crain Highway.
No one was struck in the incident, according to police.
Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant on Young’s vehicle and allegedly found two firearms, one of which was reported stolen.
Young was released on Jan. 7 on his own recognizance on the conditioning of electronic monitoring.
Investigation into the alleged incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Irwin at 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS or go online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com. Citizens can also submit tips by phone using the P3Intel mobile app.
