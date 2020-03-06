A Waldorf man was taken into custody Thursday, March 5, in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a local businessman that never came to fruition.
On March 5, Anoop Aggarwal, 22, was arrested by detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Enforcement Section, along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Baltimore Field Division, in connection with an alleged solicitation to murder a local businessman, according to a sheriff's office press release. Detectives were notified about the alleged murder-for-hire plot while conducting another criminal investigation into Aggarwal, according to the press release.
That investigation was initiated in mid-February during a time when Aggarwal was allegedly selling and trading cocaine to people in exchange for stolen property, police say. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned of the alleged solicitation and immediately pursued additional leads which led investigators to obtain multiple search warrants at various locations connected to the suspect. During the searches, detectives allegedly recovered a large amount of money, contraband, narcotics and other items.
“This is an excellent example of how our detectives were able to work collectively with our federal partners and the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office to bring this potentially dangerous situation to a quick closure, preventing anybody from being harmed,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the press release.
Aggarwal was charged with solicitation to kill and murder a person and two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance. He is currently being held in the Charles County Detention Center with no bond. The CCSO is not identifying the intended victim.
The investigation into the fencing operation is ongoing as stolen property is being identified. Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to call Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submitting a tip online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
DARWIN WEIGEL