The Office of the State Fire Marshal is warning residents about the dangers of misusing fireworks after an at-home fireworks display killed a Waldorf man.

“Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe,” Brian Geraci, state fire marshal, said in the July 6 release.


  

