The Office of the State Fire Marshal is warning residents about the dangers of misusing fireworks after an at-home fireworks display killed a Waldorf man.
“Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe,” Brian Geraci, state fire marshal, said in the July 6 release.
On July 5 at around 9 p.m., deputy fire marshals along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Bannister Circle in Waldorf due to a person injured from a fireworks explosion.
According to the release, a group of friends were gathered setting off fireworks behind a residence when a mortar went off in the hands of Damon Hammond, 20, of Waldorf.
Hammond sustained hand and chest injuries and was taken to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
According to the state fire marshal, no fireworks were confiscated from the scene and no citations are expected from the July 5 incident.
According to the state fire marshal, the safest way to enjoy the fireworks this summer is attending public fireworks displays.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal maintains a list of permitted displays throughout the year. Fore more information, visit https://mdsp.maryland.gov/firemarshal/Documents/2023%20Firework%20Permits%20List.pdf.
If residents do decide to celebrate with fireworks on their own, the state fire marshal’s office offered several tips on how to do so safely.
First, purchase fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Local municipalities maintain a list of which fireworks are permitted for use in the area.
Read and follow all label warnings and instructions and do not allow small children to use fireworks, and do not consume alcohol while using fireworks.
Have a bucket of water or a hose available to extinguish any fireworks that have been used, and always remember to fully extinguish any remains of fireworks in water before disposal.
