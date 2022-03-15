A Waldorf man has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder and other charges in a shooting that took place on Sept. 10.
William Anthony Smothers, 38, of Waldorf was found guilty on March 10 at the conclusion of a four-day trial, according to a press release from the office of Tony Covington (D), state’s attorney for Charles County.
On Sept. 10, 2021, Charles sheriff’s deputies responded to the 140 block of Jefferson Road in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
Deputies found James Rudd Jr. in an unidentified vehicle with a gunshot wound to the right side of his head and the rear passenger side window had been broken out. Deputies also found damage to the passenger side door consistent with shot pellets from a shotgun.
Rudd was treated by emergency medical services personnel for non-life threatening injuries and released.
During the investigation, witnesses identified Smothers as the assailant as the result of a verbal argument between himself and Rudd, according to the release.
At some point during the argument Smothers retrieved a shotgun and chased Rudd back to his vehicle and shot at him.
Both Smothers and Rudd fled after the shooting.
Smothers was found guilty of felony second-degree attempted murder, felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault, two misdemeanors for firearm use in a violent crime and misdemeanor reckless endangerment.
Smothers avoided a more serious charge of attempted first-degree murder but still faces up to 50 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 15.