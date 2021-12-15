A Waldorf man was found guilty of attempted second degree murder in a stabbing attack that took place two years ago.
Deon Lennard Johnson, 26, was found guilty of felony second-degree attempted murder of Gloria Butler, and felony first-degree assault of both Gloria Butler and her daughter, Kyverra Butler, on Dec. 10, before Charles County Circuit Judge Donnie Carrington Martin.
Johnson was also found guilty of two misdemeanors for failing to comply to a peace order and fourth-degree burglary.
A jury of seven women and five men found Johnson guilty after nine hours of deliberations that began late on Dec. 9.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2022.
Johnson was found guilty of breaking into the Butlers’ home at the 2700 block of port Tobacco Road in Nanjemoy in the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2019, and stabbing Gloria Butler 15 times.
After attacking Gloria Butler, Johnson chased after Kyverra Butler, who ran out of the house, and attempted to get her to run away with him.
Johnson and Kyverra Butler had been in a relationship for three years previously, though the relationship ended in September 2018, according to testimony during the trial.
When Johnson heard sirens from responding members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson stabbed Kyverra Butler 20 times, and then fled when officers arrived on the scene.
Prosecutors argued that Johnson’s attack was premeditated in response to Kyverra Butler changing her phone number to avoid constant attempts for contact by Johnson the day before.
In closing arguments, prosecutors argued that Johnson blamed Gloria Butler, who gained a protective order against Johnson in May of 2019, for his lack of access to Kyverra Butler.
“Gloria is literally in the way of what that man wants,” Jonathan Beattie, assistant stat’s attorney, said during closing arguments.
Prosecutors presented evidence that included a backpack that contained a gas mask Johnson used to conceal his identity during the attack as well as other items, a bicycle that he used to get to the house and a pry bar Johnson used to break into a door window on the rear deck of the Butlers’ home.
Defense attorneys argued that Johnson did not go to the house with the intent to hurt anyone, but to try and make contact with Kyverra Butler instead.
“Deon Johnson did not go to Port Tobacco Road to commit murder, he went to Port Tobacco Road to see Kyverra,” Abigail Thibeault, who represented Johnson, said during her closing argument.
The defense argued that Johnson was devastated after the loss of his and Kyverra Butler’s son Duet, who died two days after he was born premature in late 2018.
When Johnson lost contact with Butler, the defense argued that Johnson came up with the trip to see Kyverra, but panicked when he saw Gloria Butler.
Johnson was acquitted of charges of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping and home invasion, all felonies.
