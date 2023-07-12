A Waldorf man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to felony armed robbery and other charges, according to a June 6 press release from the office of Charles County State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D).
Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, 18, received the sentence from Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West on June 29 after pleading guilty in May.
Wills received 10 years for one count of felony armed robbery and five years for a misdemeanor count of firearm use in a felony or violent crime.
The misdemeanor charge time runs concurrently with the felony armed robbery count.
On Jan. 3, officers responded to the Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf for reports of a robbery, where they met with a victim who told officers he had just been robbed at gunpoint.
Police learned through their investigation that the person met Wills at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Amber Leaf Place in Waldorf to purchase cannabis.
Wills and the victim went to the second level of the building where the sale was supposed to take place.
Instead, Wills and three other men demanded the victim give up his cellphone and $60.
The man gave up the phone and ran away.
Wills was already on probation and was on court-ordered ankle monitoring for a separate charge for illegal possession of a regulated firearm in February 2022.
On May 26, 2022, Wills pleaded guilty and received a five-year term with all but 129 days suspended, and five years of probation during a sentencing in July 2022.
Wills will serve the remaining time of four years and eight months from the 2022 sentence concurrently with his sentencing handed down for the Jan. 3 robbery.