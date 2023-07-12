Crime scene
File photo

A Waldorf man will spend the next decade in prison after pleading guilty to felony armed robbery and other charges, according to a June 6 press release from the office of Charles County State's Attorney Anthony "Tony" Covington (D).

Ta’vyon Cortaz Wills, 18, received the sentence from Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West on June 29 after pleading guilty in May.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews