A Waldorf man will serve 15-years in prison for a string of robberies between September and November 2020, according to the State's Attorney Office for Charles County.
Dashawn Fitzgerald Thomason, 19, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery, use of a firearm during commission of a crime of violence, robbery and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery on May 11.
“This is a major case and what this case has is calculation and planning,” Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West said before sentencing on July 26. “It involves luring people who trusted him enough to be lured, who considered him a friend.
The robbery spree began in September 2020, when officers responded to the 3000 block of Pilgrims Square in Waldorf.
During the investigation, Rommel Inman said that he arranged to purchase marijuana from an unnamed individual, but was assaulted by three male suspects once he arrived and was forced to give them money and other belongings.
Inman said one of the suspects pulled a firearm on him before the three suspects ran off with the valuables.
On Oct. 9 last year, Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies made contact with another victim, Ronnell Benson.
Benson said he was contacted by Thomason, whom was a former classmate of his, to film a music video for Thomason’s friend, Joshua Reginald Michael-Leech.
During filming at the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, another suspect put Benson in a chokehold, and Micheal-Leech demanded Benson’s belongings, making off with a camera and other equipment.
Michael-Leech was sentenced to 17-years and 90 days for his role in the crime, with all but seven of those years suspended on June 30.
Thomason was also found guilty for his role in an armed robberies on Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 last year.
Warrant issued for murder suspect
A bench warrant has been issued for a suspect in the alleged shooting death of Daniel McClellan- Givens.
Tyliek Anthony Spence, 19, of Waldorf failed to appear for his scheduled court date on Friday before Charles County Circuit Judge Makeba Gibbs.
Spence was scheduled to make an initial appearance on charges of armed robbery and first-degree and second-degree murder.