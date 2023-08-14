A Waldorf man accused in a July forklift theft that ended in the death of a 73-year-old woman has been indicted in Charles County Circuit Court.
Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, was indicted on five felonies for first- and second-degree murder, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, theft of $1,500 to under 25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle by a Charles County grand jury on July 28.
Brown was also charged with four misdemeanors for rogue and vagabond, two counts of fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
At around 12:40 a.m. on July 2, Charles County sheriff’s officers received a call about a burglary at the Lowe’s on Crain Highway.
According to documents, Brown stole a Yale forklift valued at $20,000 and used it to bash open the steel storage doors on the southern end of the store.
Brown allegedly drove the forklift through a chain link double gate at the north end of the store to leave the area before employees at the store could stop him. He then fled the area on the machine.
Police say Brown drove about half a mile to the Home Depot in the 12000 block of Jefferson Farm Place in Waldorf where he ran into a 2019 Lincoln MKZ belonging to Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf.
Pinkney was found deceased by officers underneath the forklift after Brown allegedly chased her and ran her down.
Police said there was no relation between Pinkney and the deceased and believed the attack to be random.
Documents added that Brown was employed at the Lowe's on July 1 but left his shift without informing anyone before coming back to steal the forklift.
Brown has been held in the Charles County Detention Center since his arrest and is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Aug. 25 for an initial appearance.
According to Maryland Case Search, Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington-Martin is listed as the judicial officer in this case.