A Waldorf man accused in a July forklift theft that ended in the death of a 73-year-old woman has been indicted in Charles County Circuit Court.

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, was indicted on five felonies for first- and second-degree murder, theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, theft of $1,500 to under 25,000 and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle by a Charles County grand jury on July 28.


  

