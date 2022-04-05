A Waldorf man arrested after a brutal attack at a restaurant on March 6 has been indicted in Charles County Circuit Court.
Lamar Ali Carroll, 47, of Waldorf was indicted on March 25 for three felonies including first- and second-degree murder and first-degree assault as well as six misdemeanors related to an attack that left a man with two stab wounds to his left hand.
According to charging documents, Carroll went to the restaurant and confronted a couple that was sitting at a booth. When the man tried to exit the booth, Carroll allegedly pushed him back into his seat and a fight ensued. During the fight, Carroll allegedly pulled an item from his back, later identified to be a sheathed knife, and began stabbing toward the man.
The man and Carroll wrestled over the sheathed blade, and during the fight the blade became unsheathed and Carroll allegedly stabbed the man in his left hand.
Carroll had a laceration on his left hand, while the other man suffered a large laceration on his left hand and a stab wound to his left hand during the scuffle.
Documents state that several male customers stepped in to wrestle the knife away from Carroll, and the man that was stabbed chased Carroll away from the restaurant.
Carroll was later located behind a home improvement store in the shopping center and a foot chase around the store broke out. Carroll allegedly attempted to run through the store’s exit doors but they did not open, and was tackled by officers.
According to charging documents, Carroll fought with officers and was struck with a Taser before he was taken into custody.
An investigation into the alleged attack revealed that Carroll used to date a woman that the man was now involved with, according to police.
Carroll allegedly harassed the couple at the woman’s home the day before. Charles sheriff’s deputies were called to the home that day but Carroll fled before they arrived.
Later that day, the two were allegedly followed by Carroll down Billingsley Road and other unidentified roads and called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office a second time.
Deputies were able to stop Carroll’s vehicle, but the results of that traffic stop were not revealed in charging documents.
Documents state that a peace order had been issued after that incident but had not yet been served to Carroll.
Maryland case search stated that Carroll was also charged with two misdemeanor stalking charges.
Security footage from the restaurant allegedly showed Carroll enter the restaurant and go straight to the booth that the couple was seated and exchanged words with the male before the fight broke out.
The knife Carroll allegedly used in the attack and a jacket belonging to the male that was stabbed were recovered from the scene.
Carroll has been held without bond in the Charles County Detention Center since March 7. He is scheduled to appear in court for an initial appearance on April 22.