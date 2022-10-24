Vincent Anthony Fisher II

Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 46, of Waldorf was charged with first-degree murder and arson on April 7.

A Waldorf man has been indicted on two counts of felony first-degree murder for his role in a March 31 blaze that killed a woman and her infant child.

Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 47, of Waldorf was indicted by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on Oct. 7 on two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault.

