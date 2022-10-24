A Waldorf man has been indicted on two counts of felony first-degree murder for his role in a March 31 blaze that killed a woman and her infant child.
Vincent Anthony Fisher II, 47, of Waldorf was indicted by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on Oct. 7 on two counts each of first-degree murder, first-degree arson and first-degree assault and two counts of misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Fisher is accused of starting a blaze in the 3000 block of Heathcote Road in Waldorf, the same home where he is accused of assaulting another resident shortly before the blaze.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office reported in a release that officers along with fire and emergency medical services personnel reported to the home for reports of the altercation and fire at about 10:30 p.m. on March 31.
Once the fire was out, investigators discovered the bodies of Rashawn Cline, 27, and her daughter Dashawn Cline, 1, in the residence.
Charging documents state that the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal was called at about 10:47 p.m. to investigate the cause of the blaze. Investigators discovered that the fire allegedly started in the living room on the first floor in the area of a pull-out sofa bed, though no obvious ignition sources were initially found in the area.
It was later determined that a lighter was allegedly used to ignite combustible material either on or near the bed. The fire moved to the second floor via the stairway, trapping the Clines in the home.
Video surveillance allegedly showed Fisher walking toward the house before the start of the fire.
The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy and determined the Clines died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries and ruled the deaths a homicide.
Fisher is expected in Charles County Circuit court on Nov. 4.
Indian Head man indicted for attempted murder
Ronald Xavier Butler, 53, of Indian Head was also indicted on Oct. 7 for two felonies for second-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault.
Butler was also charged with two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon with intent to injure.
Butler is accused of stabbing a man who was allegedly involved in a verbal domestic abuse with his niece at a home in the 3800 block of Glem Court in Indian Head on the evening of Sept. 20.
According to charging documents, Butler told Charles sheriff’s office detectives that he heard his niece arguing with an unidentified man, who was referred to as the father of his niece’s child.
At some point in the argument, Butler’s niece disengaged from the argument, but the man continued to yell outside.
Butler then confronted the man and allegedly stabbed him in the body with a kitchen knife after the man threatened him, according to court documents.
Butler is due in Charles County Circuit Court on Nov. 4.