A Waldorf man has been indicted in an alleged robbery that took place in May.
Fritzgerald Donald Adorkor, 28, of Waldorf was indicted by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on June 3 for two felonies of armed robbery and robbery, as well as two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and theft under $100
Adorkor is accused of robbing an unidentified man as he was on his way home on May 18.
According to charging documents, the man was walking toward Barrington drive when he was approached by Adorkor.
Documents state that Adorkor allegedly asked the man, “Have you ever been shot with hollow point bullets before?” and then demanded money.
The man allegedly began to comply before attempting to flee the scene toward an establishment off Post Office Road, however, he was shoved into a ditch, suffering an injury to his elbow.
Documents state that Adorkor allegedly struck the man in the head with the gun before taking $30 from his wallet and punching him in the face while trying to go through the man’s left pocket.
Deputies eventually located Adorkor near Leonardtown Road and took him into custody. The alleged firearm eventually turned out to be a replica firearm.
Adorkor has been held without bond since his arrest and is scheduled to appear in circuit court on for an initial appearance on July 1.