A Waldorf man has been indicted on distribution charges after large amounts of cocaine and several firearms were found in his home.
Jamar Ronnell Lancaster Sr., 41, of Waldorf was indicted on 23 charges related to weapons and narcotics by a grand jury in Charles County Circuit Court on April 8.
Of those charges, 17 were felonies ranging from possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, firearms use in a drug traffic crime, possession of narcotics production equipment and other weapons related felonies.
Lancaster also received six weapons and drug-related misdemeanors.
Lancaster was originally arrested on March 17 after Charles sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant on Lancaster, his home and several vehicles at his home on the 2800 block of Hackney Lane in Waldorf.
According to charging documents, officers allegedly found over three kilograms of cocaine in powdered and rock form and eight firearms including a SKS 7.62 assault rifle, three AR-15 style assault rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and three handguns in various calibers in the master bedroom.
Officers also allegedly found over $10,000 in cash, and recovered three pieces of body armor, a Zastava 7.62 rifle and a Master Pierce Arms 9 mm handgun in the living room.
A search of a Nissan Armada on the property allegedly revealed 12 individually packaged baggies of crack cocaine, an extended magazine loaded with ammo of an unknown caliber, and one ounce of phencyclidine, also known as PCP.
Various tools related to the alleged sale of narcotics were also found around the residence. The cocaine in powdered and crack forms had a combined street value of $112,000.
Lancaster is scheduled to appear in court on May 6.