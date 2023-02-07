A Waldorf man is in jail after a spree of crimes that started in Charles County on Jan. 25, according to a release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, was arrested by Prince George’s County Police after allegedly threatening two delivery men with a firearm and shooting at another after a vehicle collision.
At around 4:13 p.m. on Jan. 25, officers responded to the area of Pagnell Circle in Waldorf for reports of an armed man threatening men. According to the release, the men were making a delivery when they spotted Durham next to a vehicle with a gun.
The men stated that they observed Durham walk toward them and retreated back to their truck and locked themselves in the back of the delivery truck.
Durham is accused of entering the vehicle and banging on the door in an attempt to gain entry before he fled the area in a black Nissan Sentra while the men called 911.
Charles sheriff’s officers located the vehicle about 30 minutes later when Durham was involved in an alleged shooting in neighboring Prince George’s County.
According to charging documents from the Prince George’s Police Department obtained by Southern Maryland News, officers responded to the 14000 block of Crain Highway in Brandywine for the report of a shooting.
Charging documents state Durham was traveling northbound on Crain Highway when he was slowed behind an tractor-trailer and was unable to pass another driver.
Durham allegedly fired four shots into the second vehicle, causing the driver to strike another vehicle.
Officers responded to the scene and took Durham into custody after a foot chase.
Police say a black 9 mm Polymer Handgun was recovered from the scene. Documents state that Durham is prohibited from owning firearms due to an extreme risk protective order against him.
Durham was taken to the hospital for treatment and then sent to the Prince George’s jail in Upper Marlboro where he is being held without bond.
Durham was charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault and 11 weapon-, assault- and resisting arrest-related misdemeanors.
According to a release from the Charles sheriff’s office, Durham was also charged with two counts of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault, misdemeanor violation of an extreme protective order and other charges.