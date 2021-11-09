A Waldorf man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning in Fort Washington. The deceased has been identified as Douglas Pipkin, 64.
On Nov. 6 at approximately 10:45 a.m., officers from the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Old Fort Road for the report of a collision involving two motorcycles and a car. Just prior to the collision, Pipkin and the second motorcyclist were heading northbound on Indian Head Highway.
The preliminary police investigation revealed the driver of the involved car had been stopped in the dedicated left turn lane at the intersection of Old Fort Road. Police said that the car's driver attempted to exit the turn lane and merge back into the northbound lanes of Indian Head Highway, where her car then collided with Pipkin's motorcycle.
This collision caused another motorcycle to strike Pipkin's. Neither the second motorcyclist or the driver of the car were injured. Pipkin was pronounced dead on the scene.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 21-005141.