Waldorf man killed in two-vehicle Brandywine crash

A Waldorf man was killed Wednesday night when his car collided with another on southbound Route 5 in Prince George’s County.
According to a Maryland State Police report, Wilbert Lee Hines Jr., 38, was traveling south on Route 5 at U.S. 301 in Brandywine at 11:39 p.m. when his Dodge Challenger struck the back of a Ford truck which was also traveling southbound on Route 5. According to a preliminary investigation, the contact caused Hines’ car to “veer off the roadway into the wood line.” Emergency services personnel responding to the scene rendered aid to Hines, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The condition of the driver of the Ford truck, Charles Maconi Thomas III of Waldorf, was unknown as of Thursday morning.
The MSP Forestville Barrack and the MSP Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Unit are investigating the crash.
DARWIN WEIGEL