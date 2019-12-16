A 55-year-old Waldorf man is being held without bond after being arrested last week for allegedly shooting and killing a Newburg man outside of a Waldorf business.
According to the statement of charges, Fred Odell Scott Sr. was identified as the alleged shooter in a murder that occurred Dec. 10 in Smallwood Village Center. Police were called to the shopping center around 3:09 p.m. that day for a reported shooting, the Maryland Independent previously reported. Per Det. J. Feldman's statement of charges, once on the scene officers found 54-year-old John Ercell Staton dead in front of Arbella & Co. Boutique, having sustained several gunshots to his upper body.
Witnesses told officers a black man driving a gray Mitsubishi Outlander pulled up and the driver exited. The suspect, who was described as a black man with facial hair, reportedly brandished a gun before shooting Staton while yelling that he knew the man had broken into his house.
Through the investigation, the report says, officers discovered the car was a rental vehicle. The rental agency told officers Scott had rented the car in October, but had not returned it Dec. 9 as he was scheduled to do. Police then learned Scott was the victim of a Nov. 27 burglary in which Staton was suspected. The day of the burglary, the report says, Staton and Scott had been together at Scott's Stoddert Avenue residence before "Scott asked Staton to leave the residence due to his behavior."
An hour before the shooting, Scott had allegedly attempted to run Staton over, a witness told police. Witnesses also recounted Scott making verbal threats toward Staton, and one said Scott told him he allegedly "blasted" Staton.
Scott was arrested shortly before 11 a.m. Dec. 12 shortly after he was seen leaving his home. He allegedly confirmed that he had been driving the gray Mitsubishi and was in Smallwood Village Center that day.
Scott is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a crime of violence and having a handgun on his person. A preliminary district court hearing is set for Jan. 8.