Jalen Eugene Chambers

Jalen Eugene Chambers was arrested on April 21 in connection with a March assault and shooting that injured two.

A Waldorf man has escaped facing trial on felony first-degree attempted murder after pleading guilty to his involvement in an alleged robbery attempt in March.

Jalene Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf entered his plea on Monday in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donnie M. Carrington-Martin.

