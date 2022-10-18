A Waldorf man has escaped facing trial on felony first-degree attempted murder after pleading guilty to his involvement in an alleged robbery attempt in March.
Jalene Eugene Chambers, 21, of Waldorf entered his plea on Monday in front of Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donnie M. Carrington-Martin.
Chambers pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors for second-degree assault and wear/carry and transport of a handgun in a motor vehicle.
In pleading guilty, Chambers avoided trial on 29 charges including 12 felonies ranging from first-degree attempted murder to first-degree assault, attempted armed robbery and others.
On March 23, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men identified as brothers with contusions and one man was shot in the left wrist.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.
Charging documents in the case stated that the robbery attempt was originally set up as a marijuana deal between two juveniles that accompanied Chambers. The encounter turned into a robbery attempt.
Prosecutors on Monday said that video surveillance showed that Chambers got out of a vehicle and appeared to put his hands on one of the brothers before driving away with the two juveniles.
Derrick G. Hamlin, who represented Chambers, told the court that Chambers did not realize that a robbery attempt had been planned, and did not know that one of the juveniles had a firearm.
Hamlin added that Chambers had jumped out the car to break up a fight between one of the brothers and one of the juveniles that he drove to the deal and was not aware that one of the brothers had been shot.
Chambers is set to be sentenced on Friday afternoon in Charles County Circuit Court.