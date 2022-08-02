A Waldorf man convicted in the September 2021 of the attempted murder of James Rudd Jr. was sentenced last week to over 30 years in prison.
Charles County Circuit Judge Donine Carrington Martin handed down the sentence to William Anthony Smothers, 39, of Waldorf on July 28, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
“This was a senseless act, incredibly dangerous behavior and disruptive to the community,” Donna Pettersen, assistant state’s attorney, said during sentencing.
Smothers was sentenced to 30 years for felony second-degree attempted murder, with 10 years suspended.
In addition, Smothers received a 10-year sentence for one count of misdemeanor use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence to be served consecutively to the second-degree murder charge.
According to the release, 15 of those years will be served without the possibility of parole.
In addition, Smothers received a suspended 25-year sentence for felony first-degree assault, a second count of misdemeanor use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge.
Smothers was convicted on March 10 for shooting James Rudd Jr. on Sept. 10, 2021, after a verbal argument between Smothers and Rudd.
Smothers retrieved a shotgun during the argument and chased Rudd back to his vehicle before shooting at him, according to police. Rudd was treated at the time for non-life threatening injuries and was released from the hospital.
Smothers was also sentence to a three-year prison sentence for an unrelated misdemeanor fourth-degree burglary case that he pleaded guilty to on May 24.
Waldorf man gets 18 years for armed robbery
A Waldorf man will spend the next 18 years in prison for a string of armed robberies at area 7-Eleven stores, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Eugene Emmanuel Hardy, 32, of Waldorf was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West on July 28.
Hardy pled guilty to four-counts of felony armed robbery and one count of felony first-degree assault on May 23.
On Sept. 7, 2021, officers responded to a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a commercial armed robbery. Officers made contact with a store employee who reported that a suspect later determined to be Hardy had approached, brandished a black handgun and demanded money from the store’s register.
An investigation revealed that Hardy had committed a previous armed robbery at the same store on Aug. 19, 2021.
Hardy was also implicated in two 7-Eleven robberies at a store in the 300 block of Smallwood Drive in Waldorf on Aug. 23 and Aug. 27 last year.
Police said surveillance footage from all four robberies identified Hardy as the robber. A handgun, mask and clothing used during the robberies was also found after the execution of a search and seizure warrant at Hardy’s home and vehicle.