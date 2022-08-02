A Waldorf man convicted in the September 2021 of the attempted murder of James Rudd Jr. was sentenced last week to over 30 years in prison.

Charles County Circuit Judge Donine Carrington Martin handed down the sentence to William Anthony Smothers, 39, of Waldorf on July 28, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

