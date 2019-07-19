A Waldorf man was sentenced Wednesday for shooting at a car his former girlfriend was riding in on Slater Drive on August 2018.
Charles County Circuit Court Judge H. James West sentenced Damarco Rashord Hall, 21, of Waldorf to eight years for the crime, according to a press release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hall previously pleaded to the aforementioned charges on May 31.
On Aug. 15, according to the release, officers responded to Saint Peter’s Catholic Church in Waldorf to meet with a victim of a shooting. There, officers made contact with victim Omar Catoe, who reported that an unknown suspect, later identified as Hall, shot at his vehicle multiple times on Slater Drive in Waldorf with fellow passenger Alexis Coates.
At the time of the shooting, Catoe was driving to drop off Coates at a residence on Slater Drive when Hall approached the car and attempted to open a passenger door. In fear, the report says, Catoe fled in reverse and headed toward nearby Poplar Hill Road. As Catoe was driving away, Hall pulled out a gun and shot toward the car at least twice, striking it once. Catoe was able to drop off Coates at a residence on Poplar Hill Road, then meet with officers at the church. No one was injured during the shooting. Hall, who was previously in a relationship with Coates according to the release, was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation and admitted to the shooting, stating that he and Coates were on bad terms during the time of the incident.
During sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Pettersen told the judge that the victim was “really affected” by the incident. She furthered that the offense was “very serious. This could’ve gone very differently had the victims been struck.”
