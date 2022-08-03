Gregory DeShawn Collins

Collins

 Charles County Sheriff's Office Photo

A Waldorf man will spend the rest of his life plus 20 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 7-Eleven employee, according to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West on Tuesday.

Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews