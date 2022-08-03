A Waldorf man will spend the rest of his life plus 20 years in prison for the 2020 murder of a 7-Eleven employee, according to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf was handed the sentence by Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West on Tuesday.
“In my view, when you take someone’s life as this defendant did, you should forfeit your right to live the rest of your life as a free man,” Charles County State’s Attorney Anthony “Tony” Covington (D) said.
Collins was found guilty on May 11 of three felony counts of first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed robbery as well as misdemeanors for theft and weapons-related charges.
On Oct. 1, 2020, Collins entered a 7-Eleven on the 3300 block of Middletown Road in Waldorf and grabbed a store branded tea bottle before heading to the register.
When he arrived at the register, Collins brandished a firearm and demanded that Lynn Maher, who was working as a cashier that evening, give him money from the register, according to police.
Maher emptied the till of $249.69 and was then shot in the head by Collins after complying with his demands.
Maher was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collins fled to Georgia and was apprehended on Oct. 19, 2020, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals task force.
Surveillance video tied Collins to the scene of the crime and a search warrant executed at his home recovered a pair of blue jeans that he wore during the robbery.
According to the release, DNA evidence and a confession also tied Collins to the robbery and murder.