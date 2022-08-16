A Waldorf man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty earlier this summer to felony sexual abuse of a minor, according to a release by the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Clarence Henry Henderson, 30, received the sentence from Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer Jr. on Aug. 12.
Henderson was originally scheduled to go on trial on June 6 for felonies of second-degree rape, second-degree child abuse and a third-degree sex offense in addition to felony sexual abuse of a minor. He pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a minor on June 3.
Once released from prison, Henderson will serve five years of supervised probation upon release and is required to register on the sex offender registry for the remainder of his life.
Henderson pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old victim over a two year span at various locations, including a relative’s home on Holm Oak Drive in Waldorf.
La Plata man indicted on child pornography charges
On July 29, Tristan James Sams, 26, of La Plata was indicted on a felony count of distributing child pornography and 27 misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography.
According to charging documents, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an online tip of alleged distribution of child pornography that took place in November last year.
Charging documents state that several sexually explicit images of children as young as 3 years old had been sent from a phone allegedly belonging to Sams.
Officers executed a search warrant on March 31 at a home in the 12000 block of Manor Court in La Plata for several electronic devices. Deputies recovered a Hewlett-Packard laptop and two cellphones with over 300 images and at least 11 videos of sexually explicit images involving children from infancy to 6 years old.
Sams posted a $10,000 bond on June 27 and is scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 16.