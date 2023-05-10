Charles sheriff’s officers are looking for a man connected with an alleged home invasion and assault in Indian Head.
Officers are seeking the public assistance in locating Eugene Valentino Green, 33, of Waldorf, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Green is wanted on charges of felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and other related charges.
At around 6:10 p.m. on May 7, officers responded to the 100 block of Seldovia Drive in Indian Head for the report of a domestic-related assault in process.
A preliminary investigation showed that Green allegedly broke into the home of a former acquaintance and assaulted a woman by pushing her down and strangling her. A child at the home intervened in the assault and Green fled the area.
Green is listed at 5-foot, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds.
Anyone with information about Green’s whereabouts is asked to call 301-932-2222.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Elsewhere, a Waldorf woman was arrested after an alleged assault using a replica firearm.
Tonnaysha Tamaya Wilkins, 24, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second degree assault and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.
At about 2:30 in the morning on May 7, officers responded to the 6200 block of Seal Place in Waldorf for reports of a domestic assault in process.
When officers arrived, they observed Wilkins exit the residence with a rifle in hand and approach an officer, who drew their service weapon and ordered Wilkins to drop the weapon.
Charging documents state Wilkins said the weapon was a BB gun and threw the gun to the ground, but continued to approach the officer in an aggressive manner. A scuffle between the officer and Wilkins ensued and Wilkins was eventually taken to the ground and put in custody.
According to witness statements, Wilkins struck a woman in the home multiple times with her fist and shot the woman in the chest with the BB gun.
After the fight, Wilkins allegedly shattered the glass panel of a door in the kitchen as she was leaving the home.
The victim suffered an abrasion from the BB gun shot but declined medical treatment.
Wilkins was released on personal recognizance on May 8 and a follow up court date has not yet been set.