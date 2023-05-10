Eugene Valentino Green

Charles County sheriff’s officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Eugene Valentino Green, 30.

Charles sheriff’s officers are looking for a man connected with an alleged home invasion and assault in Indian Head.

Officers are seeking the public assistance in locating Eugene Valentino Green, 33, of Waldorf, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.


