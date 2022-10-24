Jalen Eugene Chambers

Jalen Eugene Chambers was arrested on April 21 in connection with a March assault and shooting that injured two.

 Submitted photo

A Waldorf man will spend the next two years in the Charles County Detention Center after pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that injured one man in March.

Jalen Eugene Chambers, 22, of Waldorf was sentenced on Oct. 21 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin.

