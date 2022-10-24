A Waldorf man will spend the next two years in the Charles County Detention Center after pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that injured one man in March.
Jalen Eugene Chambers, 22, of Waldorf was sentenced on Oct. 21 by Charles County Circuit Court Judge Donine Carrington Martin.
Chambers pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 17.
He was sentenced to 10 years with all but one year suspended on a count of second-degree assault and an additional year for wear/carry and transport of a handgun in a motor vehicle.
Chambers pleaded guilty to participating in a March 23 attempted robbery after a deal to sell marijuana went bad, according to police.
Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for reports of a shooting. A pair of men later identified as brothers were found with contusions on their heads and one man had received a single gunshot wound to the left wrist.
That man was transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.
In the plea agreement, Chambers avoided more serious charges that included felonies for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted robbery and attempted armed-robbery.
Lekesia Johnson, White Plains resident and mother of the two men who had been attacked, said she forgave Chambers but said the incident affected her family’s entire life.
“If things had been different I would have been burying two of my kids over a drug transaction,” Johnson told the court.
Prosecutors played a video recording of the incident that showed Chambers jump out of a white Hyundai Sonata shortly after a gunshot rang out during an altercation involving the brothers and juveniles Chambers drove to the meet.
Chambers then got involved with the scuffle and as he went back to the car more shots rang out.
The video then showed Chambers driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.
“Mr. Chambers’s choices and the choices of his codefendants altered lives,” Tiffany Leigh Campbell, assistant states attorney, said in court.
Derrick G. Hamlin, who represented Chambers, stated that Chambers only got out of the vehicle to break up a fight and did not realize one of the juveniles had a firearm.
Hamlin added that Chambers did not know one of the juveniles had a gun until after they had driven away.
He will have to serve probation once his stint in jail is over.