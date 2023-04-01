Charles County Sheriff’s Officers are searching for a Waldorf man accused of shooting another man in the head after an argument.
Raymond Keith Meredith III, 53, of Waldorf is wanted for attempted murder, assault and firearms-related charges according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Just after 6 a.m. on March 28, Charles sheriff’s officers were called to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located an adult male in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition.
Detectives assigned to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were called to the scene.
According to the release, detectives said that Meredith allegedly shot the man in the head during an argument and then fled the scene.
Anyone with information about Meredith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Bringley at BringleyA@ccso.us or 301-609-6499.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can do so by calling Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Assault suspect sought
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force are asking for the public’s help in locating Brian Anthony Cave, 28, of Bryans Road.
According to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Cave failed to appear in court in November 2021 for sentencing in a domestic dispute that took place on Dec. 26, 2020.
Cave was arrested for assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute and pointing a gun at the victim. He is prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous felony conviction.
According to Maryland Case Search, Cave was served a seven-count indictment for felony first-degree assault, felony firearm possession with a felony conviction and several weapons and assault misdemeanors in February 2021.
In July 2021, Cave pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor loaded handgun in vehicle but failed to appear for his sentencing on Nov. 30, 2021.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cave is 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds and has a tattoo above his left eye in the temple area.
Anyone with information should contact officer T.J. Rickard at RickardT@ccso.us or 301-752-9258. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS or submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
Charles County Crime Solvers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Cave’s arrest.