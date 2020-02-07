Detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a robbery that took place at a Waldorf pharmacy on Monday.
According to a press release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, at about 1:45 p.m. three suspects entered the Hanson Pharmacy located on the 2100 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf. The suspects then allegedly climbed the counter of the pharmacy and proceeded to spray an employee with pepper spray.
Once the employee was incapacitated, the suspects in question allegedly took various medications and cash from the pharmacy. Afterward, the suspects allegedly exited the pharmacy to a vehicle waiting for them. The vehicle was operated by a fourth suspect and was described as a dark, newer Honda Pilot.
“Robberies like this have been occurring across the region over the past several weeks,” said Diane Richardson, spokeswoman for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. “Our detectives are working with other police departments in an effort to identify the suspects. Just last month, investigators charged two suspects in connection with three pharmacy robberies.”
Malik Trayvon Wade, 23, and Quintel Tyriq Lancaster, 19, both from Waldorf, were arrested on Jan. 27 for their alleged roles in pharmacy robberies and attempts throughout the month. The two men allegedly entered the Indian Head Pharmacy in the 4100 block of Indian Head Highway on Jan. 6 at around 5:45 p.m. and demanded Percocet and promethazine while holding employees at gunpoint, according to the statement of charges prepared by Det. H. Burgess of the sheriff’s office.
Per the statement of charges, another pharmacy robbery occurred on Jan. 23 at around 5 p.m. at My Express Care Pharmacy in White Plains. Three men entered the store and one man allegedly hopped the counter and demanded Percocet while displaying a handgun, but upon learning the pharmacy did not stock Percocet, the three men fled.
The men were seen on security footage fleeing to a red Toyota sedan, which was reportedly rented in Rockville by Wade on Jan. 13. On Jan. 27 at around 2 a.m., another robbery allegedly took place, this at the CVS Pharmacy in the 6200 block of Crain Highway in La Plata.
The robbery was in the same nature as the previous ones, where three armed men allegedly entered the store and demanded Percocet.
After allegedly absconding with large quantities of prescription drugs, tracking mechanisms in the bottles were activated and police were able to locate and apprehend Lancaster and Wade, according to charging documents.
Lancaster and Wade are currently being held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. Both men have preliminary district court hearings on Feb. 28, per online court records.
Per the press release, the investigation into the robbery that took place Monday is ongoing, and Charles County Crime Solvers are offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that leads to an arrest.
“As we continue to investigate, we ask anyone who may know who the suspects are to call 301-932-2222 or the Crime Solvers’ tip line,” Richardson said earlier this week. “Tipsters who call Crime Solvers can remain anonymous.”
