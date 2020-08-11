The Waldorf Senior and Recreation Center is officially back into operation under strict guidelines and adjusted hours, although the senior center section remains closed for now.
The facility has certain COVID-related restrictions on attendees, and is only allowing Charles County residents in. Guidelines include masks and social distancing, arriving less than 10 minutes prior to planned activity and temperature checks pre-entrance.
The facility, located at 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf, is open Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 8 p.m. and is accepting cash, credit cards or recreation passes to enter.
Although the recreation center is open, some amenities in the building are shuttered, including the gymnasium, multi-purpose room and social services. The group fitness room, fitness equipment room, racquetball courts and outdoor pickleball areas are fully operational.
Christy Klingman, facility supervisor at the center, told Southern Maryland News the fitness equipment room is limited to one hour of usage at a time, including a 30-minute limit on cardio equipment if others are waiting.
"Participants should bring their own towel, their own bottle of water to the fitness equipment room," she said. "Masks are required when they enter the building and go into the fitness room, but when they're actually at a piece of equipment, we don't require a mask be on their face."
During the Monday interview, she noted that when an attendee transitions to another piece of equipment, their mask should be put back on. Sanitization of the equipment prior to and post usage is required.
The group fitness room, she said, offers four different classes and must be pre-registered. "They would go online and pre-register for the class. ... We would ask they bring their own towel and bottle of water," she said.
The class participants do not need to wear a mask while doing the activities because social distancing markers are on the floor, which must be adhered to.
Parking lot pickleball, she said, is offered if weather is not inclement. "We will allow eight participants in that area. Four would be playing and four could be waiting. ... If they couldn't be six feet apart, they should have their mask on," Klingman said.
A maximum of eight people are allowed in the fitness equipment room at a give time, she said, adding that adult fitness classes are capped at 14. For youth fitness classes, the maximum capacity is nine. "We require that a parent is within that building," she said.
The facility is currently not hosting "a lot of participants," she said, adding that cleaning and sanitizing of touch points has been "very easy."
"We disinfect the area prior to opening the facility," she said. "When we close the facility the fitness room — if we have participants — we wipe down in addition to spraying it."
Sam Drury, chief of recreation for Charles County, told Southern Maryland News additional details and guidelines are posted on the recreation centers website at www.charlescountyparks.com.
"As we evaluate all the guidelines that do come out, we posted the updates," Drury said. "It is something that we will be continuing to evaluate. We may place more restrictions, or lose some restrictions, depending on the guidance."
Lisa Furlow, chief of aging and human services, oversees the senior center and told Southern Maryland News in an interview that senior centers in the state are to remain closed, and as soon as they are permitted to, they will open.
"That is sort of what we are working on right now, is our plan of reopening," she said. "We have been doing a lot of team planning and figuring out the best way — when we do have our seniors able to come back into the facility — how we are going to be able to offer programs."
She said right now there are some senior activities taking place, but they are all outside and virtual. "We have been doing outdoor tai-chi classes, we have been doing walks in the park. ... We have been doing outside aerobics and pilates classes."
Distributions have been taking place at the senior centers as well. "We have been getting shelf-stable meals, we had a local farmer come and we did a produce giveaway. We have been putting together packets for seniors that include things like masks, hand sanitizers and fun stuff like puzzle books and adult coloring books."
She explained that the center has been hearing from seniors frequently, many of whom are eager to return. "We have to stick with the governor's order and stay closed for now," Furlow said. "It is really hard when you go from seeing somebody two to three times a week ... and now you don't see them at all."