Shoppers at the Food Lion on Old Washington Road in Waldorf had a reason to celebrate this week, as their store manager was named one of five store managers of the year by the company.
Kelvin Grant earned the prestigious award as announced in a press release from the company on Feb. 2.
“It was very very exciting, very humbling. Just an overall great experience to know that myself and my associates work extremely hard at doing what we do every single day to take care of the customer,” Grant said.
A resident of Largo in Prince George’s County, Grant started in the company as a dairy/frozen food clerk in 1986 at a store in Newport News, Va., when he was just 19 years old.
He moved quickly up the ranks from there, becoming a store manager by the age of 26.
During his 35-year career, Grant was praised for mentoring his young associates to do the best job possible, something he said he learned at a very young age from mentors in his career.
“it’s very important as a leader in the young generation now and the people that are coming up now that we spend time with them, that we help them decide what they want to do,” Grant said.
“Kelvin’s passion to care for his neighbors is infectious, and you feel that the minute you walk in his store,” John Garlick, northern division vice president at Food Lion, said in the release.
“Kelvin and his team understand that their neighbors are counting on them to help nourish their families, and they take that responsibility very seriously,” Garlick added.
In honor of his award, Food Lion will donate 5,000 meals to the Southern Maryland food Bank in Grant's honor through the company’s Food Lion Feeds initiative.
In addition, Grant is a finalist for the Ralph W. Ketner Store Manager of the Year award, which will be announced at a virtual ceremony Feb. 10.