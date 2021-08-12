Competing on the pageant stage wasn’t originally in the cards for North Point High School student Ronia Brown.
Brown was originally hesitant to compete when her acting and singing coach gave her the idea to try a pageant in 2017.
“I didn’t want to do like toddlers and tiaras, and I wasn’t ready for a Miss USA/Miss America thing,” Brown said.
Fast forward to this summer, and Brown was crowned the 2021 Royal International Miss International Jr. at the Royal International Miss International Pageant Finals in Orlando, Fla.
Brown was named the winner in mid-July after a week of competitions which included a personal interview, onstage personal introduction, fashion wear runway and evening gown categories.
“I was in complete shock,” Brown said when she learned of her victory on stage. “I was on top of the world that they said I was the winner and I actually screamed on stage so loud.”
Brown is an athlete who spent the last five years in swimming competitions and along with recent stints on her school’s cross country team.
“I just like to do everything,” said Brown, who said she started out her life competing in gymnastics and soccer.
Brown also has her own nonprofit organization, Nia’s Birthday Box, that she uses to help seniors and children that have lived in medical isolation.
Winners of the pageant will spend the next year promoting their wins via various programs in their home states.
Brown said she had done a number of engagements in the area, such as an appearance at the Miss Maryland Teen USA pageant.
“As I do a lot of community service and as I do have opportunities to travel with this organization, it’s definitely my goal to use my voice that I know that I have to show girls what it’s about,” she said.
Sharon Nordquist, international director for Royal International, said that while the organization does hold pageants, the group uses Dream Royal, its nonprofit organization, to help girls get active in their communities.
The pageant week also included parties that create networking opportunities for contestants.
The competition usually features over 300 girls from the United States, South Africa and Canada who gather together to compete, but complications with the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative effect on the international contingent over the last two years.
Nordquist said that only two girls were able to represent from South Africa due to quarantine procedures, while some of the Canadian contingent were able to come into the country for the competition via direct flights only.
Nordquist was hopeful that the full international delegation would be able to compete once again in 2022.
Twitter: @DarrylSoMdNews