A Waldorf teen is dead and another is in custody in Washington, D.C., after a stabbing in the early morning hours Sunday.
The Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department reported the death of Niama Liggon, 17, in a press release on Sunday.
The suspect, a 16-year-old girl from Waldorf, was arrested on Sunday and charged with felony second-degree murder while armed.
Southern Maryland News reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for more information and was provided with a press release and a copy of the incident report connected to the alleged Aug. 27 attack.
According to the release, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department Third District responded to a local hospital at around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a female stabbing victim.
The girl, later identified as Liggon, was observed suffering from apparent puncture wounds and given lifesaving care but succumbed to her injuries.
Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and learned that the stabbing allegedly took place in the 1900 block of 14th Street in Northwest D.C.
The deceased was transported to the D.C. Office of the Chief Medical Officer in Southwest D.C. for an autopsy.
Detectives later arrested the 16-year-old girl, also from Waldorf, who police say was found to be in possession of a knife.
Additional details, including the suspect's name, were not available.
Southern Maryland News reached out to officials with the Charles public school system who confirmed Liggon was a student and provided a copy of an email sent to parents before the first day of school by Shanif Pearl, principal at Thomas Stone High, where she had attended.
“This is not news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year,” Pearl said in the Aug. 27 email.
Yonelle Moore Lee, Charles school board vice chairperson and District 4 representative, called the incident heart breaking.
"Anytime you lose a student under any circumstances, but especially something like that, I don't know how you process it," Moore Lee said.
Additional counselors and staff were made available this week at Thomas Stone High to assist students with emotional support.
