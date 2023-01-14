Charles County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a Waldorf teen.
Rajon Lateef Jackson III, 17, of Waldorf was pronounced dead on Saturday morning, according to a release by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
At about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 13, Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located Jackson, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers and first responders rendered first aid and transported him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.
Diane Roberts, principal of Westlake High School where Jackson attended, sent a letter home to parents on Saturday afternoon.
“Rajon was loyal to his friends, family and those he loved. He will be remembered for making his presence known no matter where he was in our building, and his presence will be missed among our school community and all who knew him,” Roberts said in the letter.
The letter stated that additional counselors and staff will be present at Westlake High School to provide support for students and staff members.
Superintendent Maria Navarro also released a statement on Saturday sending condolences to the community for the lost.
“I extend my condolences to Rajon’s family and the Westlake community. This tragic event deeply impacts us as educators since it is contrary to the work we do every day with our young people,” Navarro said in the statement.
Navarro also reiterated that extra support would be available to Westlake High School as the community “grapples with this senseless act of violence.”
Sheriff’s officers do not believe the shooting was a random act and are pursuing leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.
Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.