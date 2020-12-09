A 19-year-old basketball player killed in a Sunday evening homicide off Business Park Court in Waldorf was remembered at a community basketball training group on Wednesday morning.
J’Shaun Jerril Wallace, who played on basketball teams for St. Charles and Thomas Stone high schools, was shot shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, which says detectives are working leads in the case, and that it appears to be an isolated incident.
On Wednesday, former coaches, friends and family of Wallace organized a fundraising hoops session at a meeting of the Basketball Breakfast Club, a training group which meets at both the Sportsplex in White Plains and Willows Recreation Center in Lexington Park.
“He was always the goofy type,” Wallace’s cousin, Amareay Walters said in an interview at the White Plains meet on Wednesday morning. “He was cool, always laughs and smiles.”
“He was a good kid, all he wanted was to play basketball and get money,” Wallace’s cousin, Magic Hewlett, who had played basketball with Wallace since the second grade, said. “He wasn’t mean to nobody.”
Wallace had played varsity basketball at St. Charles High School before transferring to Thomas Stone High School for his senior year, Landon Ferriera, an assistant coach at Thomas Stone, said.
The Basketball Breakfast Club’s coaches, who had known Wallace growing up, said they had organized the fundraiser to give back to the community in a time of pain.
“It’s way bigger than basketball,” Coach Doug Cornwell told attendees. “We can’t keep losing kids, man. Nineteen?”
Charles Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D), who appeared at the 6 a.m. basketball meet, said the homicide “hit home” to him, as his son, Tyme, had played sports with Wallace.
“I take this very personally,” he said, later telling the basketball players to speak with their coaches and elders for guidance.
“These older cats that you see here today, we are part of your family,” he said.
The homicide was the 19th in Charles County this year, and as of Wednesday, was the fifth of those which remains under investigation.
