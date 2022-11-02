A Waldorf teen will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault charges for his role in an attempted robbery in March.

Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree assault and one count of wear, carry and transport of a handgun on Oct. 27, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.

