A Waldorf teen will spend the next 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault charges for his role in an attempted robbery in March.
Quanel Love Brown, 17, of Waldorf pleaded guilty to two counts of felony first-degree assault and one count of wear, carry and transport of a handgun on Oct. 27, according to a release from the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Brown was then immediately sentenced to 53 years in prison with all but 15 years suspended and five years of supervised probation by Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer.
On March 23, officers responded to the area of Continental Drive and Sandestin Place in White Plains for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two brothers with contusions on their heads and one of the brothers had been shot in the left wrist.
An investigation found that the brothers had set up a deal to purchase marijuana with Brown and two codefendants, but at some point the transaction turned into a robbery attempt.
Surveillance cameras showed a fight broke out between the brothers and Brown and the two codefendants.
During the fight, Brown is seen "pistol whipping" both victims and fired a shot at one of the brothers, striking him in the arm. As the second man attempted to flee, Brown fired two more shots at the man then fled the area in a vehicle.
Brown was arrested on April 21 and found with a firearm that matched the description of the one used in the March robbery.
Brown is the second of three codefendants to plead guilty and avoid more serious charges of first- and second-degree attempted murder in a 29-count indictment that was handed down in May.
Jalen Eugene Chambers, 22, of Waldorf pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and wear/carry and transport of a handgun in a motor vehicle on Oct. 17. Chambers is currently serving a two-year sentence on those charges in the Charles County Detention Center.
Information on the status of the case into the second juvenile in the case, Emanuel Kyree Davis, 16, of Waldorf was unavailable through Maryland Case Search.
A request for an update on the status of Davis’ case to the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office was not returned by press time.