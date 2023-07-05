The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place just after midnight on July 4.
The sheriff’s office reported the shooting that injured two teens in a press release sent Tuesday.
At about 12:15 a.m., officers responded to the 4100 block of Falcon Place in Waldorf for reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene they located two teens with gunshot wounds.
Police say both teens had non-life threatening injuries and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
No additional information was available at the time of reporting. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Wimberly at 301-609-3282 ext. 0457.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, submit tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
