A Waldorf trio have been indicted for allegedly stealing $15,000 in equipment and materials from an excavation company in May at the 12000 block of Billingsley Road.
Wesley Adam Schroeter, 36, Erik Schroeter, 54, and Shawn Randall Schroeter, 52, were all indicted on felony second-degree burglary and theft charges on Nov. 5.
On May 7, two individuals were caught on a security camera allegedly taking rolls of copper tubing, a saw and a vibratory tamp, which is a type of construction roller.
Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called on May 10, and investigators allegedly found two holes cut into the fence of a gated lot near a storage shed which held copper tubing and scrap copper pieces.
When investigators inspected the shed, they allegedly found the lock broken and the copper pieces were missing from the shed.
Deputies conducted a search, and found four transactions at a scrapping facility in Waldorf between May 8 and May 10 allegedly connected to Wesley Schroeter. Allegedly, 1,141 pounds of copper was sold for scrap between the four transactions.
Video evidence from the scrapping facility allegedly caught Wesley Schroeter exiting a Nissan Altima connected to another individual.
On May 19, a search warrant on a home in the 1200 block of Marshall Lane was executed for an unrelated case, during which time Wesley Schroeter was taken in for questioning. During the interview, he allegedly admitted to scrapping copper.
On the same day, a search warrant was executed for the owner of the Altima, who said that on May 8 he was called by Wesley to pick him up on Billingsley Road.
When he arrived, the driver found Wesley, Shawn and Erik Schroeter allegedly standing by a large amount of copper tubing and dressed in dark clothing, gloves and masks, according to police.
The driver, who was not charged in connection with the crime, allegedly admitted to driving Wesley to the scrapping facility for all four of his scrapping transactions.
All three Schroeters were also charged with four misdemeanors for conspiracy to commit theft, conspiracy to second-degree burglary and two charges of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.