Finding competitive rates at grocery stores can be a monumental task at times, unless of course, one store offers products at such a rate that others in the area have to lower their prices to maintain customer base.
A study from the University of North Carolina found that certain products were lowered in price by up to 55% at grocers that recently had Lidl open locally. The Waldorf location opened on Wednesday at 8 a.m., accompanied by Lidl representatives, employees, Charles County government members and a crowd of customers looking to take advantage of giveaways and deals offered.
The German-based grocer is located at 3461 Promenade Place, the sixth store to be opened in Maryland and will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Sunday, according to a press release.
Lidl plans to expand into the Southern Maryland market by providing customers with quality products at competitively low prices, along with a unique, streamlined shopping experience compounded with prizes and deals throughout grand opening weekend.
“We offer a different shopping experience: if you were able to come into our store you would be able to spend about 30 minutes to an hour less than you would spend at a bigger grocery chain,” Lidl public relations specialist Brittany Jones said. “We also have curated our selection down to just a few options: our private selection brand as well as a national brand that you might be more familiar with. Our brand is actually the same or better than a national brand at a super low price.”
Jones said the initial customers gave rave reviews of the store, mentioning a middle-aged citizen who stated they had not seen a bag of potatoes at such a cheap price since childhood. Jones believes many Waldorf citizens will make Lidl their go-to location for everyday needs.
Waldorf Store Manager Patrick Linker believes the same, regarding that Lidl separates itself from other grocers in the area by the freshness of produce, the bakery and allotment of high quality products offered daily.
“I want to bring the community a grocery store that they can rely on for more than just the basics,” Linker said. “We grow with the market, we are always looking to change with the way customers shop us, what they’re asking for, we’re not hesitant to understand how customers shop and their desire for different lines of product.”
In addition to food products, Lidl offers appliances, clothing, toys and toiletries from both national brands and their private selections, continuing with their trend of marking down their manufactured products to compete with other grocers in the area.
The opening of Lidl in Waldorf created over 50 new jobs, with all workers receiving health care coverage beginning January 2020, even those employed part time, according to a press release.
Lidl is continually expanding, as Jones remarked that Waldorf was just one of four grand openings that took place on Wednesday. Three more stores are scheduled to open by spring 2020 in locations such as Baltimore County and Lanham.
Lidl operates over 11,000 stores across 32 countries and established its U.S. headquarters in June 2015 in Arlington County, Va.
“We are happy to finally be able to meet our Southern Maryland community and we look forward to being with them,” Jones said. “I think we have something new and exciting for everyone in the community.”