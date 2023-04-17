A multi-agency task force is being credited with a bust of nearly 5,000 fentanyl pills and the indictment of two suspects.
The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the indictments earlier this year of Quecealla Turner, 22, of Waldorf and Marvin Anthony Bussie, 20, of Oxon Hill in a press release on April 14.
Turner was indicted in February on three felonies for possession with possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a large amount of a controlled dangerous substance and importing controlled dangerous substances across state lines and two drug related misdemeanors.
Bussie was also indicted in February on one felony count of importing controlled and dangerous substances across state lines and four drug-related misdemeanors.
“We especially want to recognize the partnerships between the assisting law enforcement agencies who helped in the recovery of these dangerous pills,” Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said in the release.
Detectives assigned to the narcotics enforcement section along with members of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Washington, D.C., Division, Drug Enforcement Agency Washington Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service worked together on the case after 5,000 fentanyl pills were allegedly shipped from California to Maryland.
According to the release from the sheriff’s office, the investigation began in November 2022 after a parcel at a private shipping company was discovered containing the pills.
The shipping address linked to a residence in Waldorf and further investigation identified that Turner and Bussie were involved with the shipping and receiving the pills from across state lines.
Turner was served her indictment on April 4 while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force took Bussie into custody in Largo the same day.
Bussie was also found to have an open warrant through the Drug Enforcement Agency for attempting to transport 12,000 fentanyl pills out of Los Angeles last year.
“Fentanyl is killing many of our young people. Unfortunately, those taking these pills do not realize the consequences,” Johnny L. Hughes, U.S. Marshal for the District of Maryland, said in the release.
Bussie has been held in the Charles County Detention Center since he was ordered held without bond on April 5.
“Whenever someone uses the U.S. mail to send anything illegal or potentially dangerous, postal inspectors will find them and bring them to justice,” Damon E. Wood, inspector in charge of the Washington Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said in the release.
Bussie is scheduled to go on trial on July 10, while Turner’s trial date is set for June 26.