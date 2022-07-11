A Waldorf woman with multiple warrants for assault and child neglect received additional charges after being arrested on June 28, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
Jasmine Leayre Cooper, 24, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanors for second-degree assault and resisting arrest, according to a press release by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies were called to the 2600 block of Polar Court in Waldorf for reports of a domestic dispute on June 28.
According to the release, officers learned in transit that Cooper allegedly had outstanding warrants to appear in court for previous charges of felony first-degree assault, misdemeanor second-degree assault and misdemeanor child neglect.
When deputies arrived, they attempted to take Cooper into custody, who allegedly communicated she was going to leave the vehicle she was in before trying to drive away.
Deputies reached into the passenger door to stop her from fleeing when Cooper allegedly struck the officer while backing down the driveway.
According to the release, the deputy discharged a Taser to stop the woman and, with help from another deputy, stopped the car and brought the woman into custody.
Cooper was ordered held without bond on June 29 and is due back in court in September.