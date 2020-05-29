Waldorf woman charged with assault, resisting arrest

A Waldorf woman was charged with first- and second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure after an incident that occurred on Memorial Day.
According to Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputy Skodzinski’s statement of charges, shortly after 7:30 p.m., officers responded to Justice Court for the report of an assault with a knife. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a victim, who alleged that Tieasha Janae Johnson, 27, assaulted her.
The victim stated she was in her yard and Johnson got dropped off at her house, and they went inside the residence to talk. The victim stated that Johnson became disorderly and started throwing items around the residence, when the victim asked Johnson to calm down.
The victim alleged that Johnson attempted to stab her with a gray folding knife after an argument ensued. Johnson was allegedly asked to leave the house when she pulled the knife from her waistband, unfolded it and started jabbing the knife at the victim but was unsuccessful in making contact.
The victim alleged that the confrontation continued its way outside the residence through the front door, when Johnson allegedly attempted to stab her a second time but was unsuccessful again. The victim alleged she went back inside and called the sheriff’s office. She stated Johnson ran next door and she lost sight of her, but gave officers a description of her clothing.
After speaking with the victim, officers attempted to locate Johnson at the neighbor’s residence where she was seen going. After knocking on the neighbor’s building, officers reportedly saw Johnson inside the doorway of the neighbor’s residence. At first, officers did not get a clear look of Johnson and had to confirm the location with the victim.
When officers returned to make contact with individuals in front of the correct residence, Johnson was reportedly seen peeking around the corner wearing the clothing description given by the victim. Once Johnson saw officers looking at her, she allegedly attempted to hide around the corner and re-enter the neighbor’s house.
Officers gave Johnson a lawful order to step out from in front of the neighbor’s door to speak and attempted to locate the knife. Johnson allegedly began to back away and started yelling and refused to speak with police.
Officers were able to secure Johnson when she allegedly attempted to pull away from them and take off running. Officers performed a leg sweep and took her to the ground and informed her she was under arrest. Johnson allegedly continued to pull her hands away from officers as they were attempting to place handcuffs on her.
While escorting Johnson back to the police cruiser, she allegedly began to make noises as if collecting saliva in her mouth to spit. Officers had to place their hands on her head to prevent her from spitting on them.
As officers attempted to place Johnson in their cruiser, she allegedly began spitting on them. She was restrained with a spit mask before officers attempted to place her in the cruiser, where a struggle ensued again. Johnson allegedly refused to be placed in the back seat of the cruiser and began kicking at officers.
Once Johnson was seated sideways in the cruiser, officers grabbed her legs to put them into the cruiser when she allegedly began kicking again, making contact with an officer’s groin, chest and arms. Once officers were able to place Johnson into the cruiser and shut the door, she allegedly began kicking the rear passenger cruiser window.
As officers gave Johnson an order to stop kicking the window, she allegedly was able to rip the spit mask off her face. Due to Johnson kicking the cruiser window, officers decided to place ankle restraints on her.
When the door was opened to place the restraints on, Johnson allegedly started spitting on officers again. Officers were able to place another spit mask on Johnson and the ankle restraints as well.
While attempting to finish the on-scene investigation, Johnson allegedly was able to remove the second spit mask and began spitting on the cruiser window and through the cage in the cruiser, getting spit on the seats and floor.
In an attempt to transport Johnson the the Charles County Detention Center, she allegedly began spitting through the cage and on officers’ shoulders and heads. An emergency blanket was placed between the front and rear seats to prevent Johnson from spitting on officers again.
Johnson allegedly made spontaneous utterances throughout the transport that the knife she had was in her groin. Upon a search by Charles County Correctional Officers, the knife was not found on her person. The knife was also not located at the scene.
Johnson posted her $5,000 bond on Wednesday, and her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 26.
Twitter: @RVollandIndy