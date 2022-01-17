A Waldorf woman will spend 18-months in jail after pleading guilty to felony first-degree assault and other charges stemming from a March 2021 incident at a local Taco Bell.
Retired Charles Circuit Court Judge Amy J. Bragunier handed down the sentence to Tanesha Renea Williams, 26, of Waldorf on Wednesday, according to a press release from Tony Covington, Charles County state’s attorney.
Williams, who pleaded guilty to the charges on Oct. 4, had all but 4 years and 100 days of a 40 year, 283 day sentence suspended.
Williams received credit for time served on a 60-day count of misdemeanor malicious destruction of property and a 223-day sentence for one count of misdemeanor for second-degree assault.
Another three misdemeanor second-degree assault charges, which carried sentences of 10 years each, were suspended except for two years, to be served via home detention.
All charges were scheduled to be served consecutively.
After release from jail and home-confinement, Williams will serve another five years of supervised probation.
Williams admitted to assaulting a Taco Bell employee on March 31 last year after getting into an argument at the ordering position at the drive-thru lane.
At some point, Williams got out of her car and approached the drive through window and assaulted the employee.
After the attack, Williams returned to her car and drove to the front of the establishment and entered into a second argument with several employees outside the restaurant.
During the argument, Williams revved her engine and drove toward the employees, and then stopped to back up before driving forward a second time, striking the employees and crashing through the front door of the Taco Bell before fleeing in her vehicle, police said.
Three employees were struck in the incident.
“This incident was totally unnecessary and egregious,” Tiffany Leigh Campbell, an assistant state's attorney, said during sentencing.
A restitution hearing is scheduled to take place at a later date, as one victim has not yet completed medical treatment.
A second defendant in this case, Diamond Shanay Johnson, 29, of Waldorf, pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in December.
Johnson was the passenger in the vehicle during the March 31 attack.
Johnson received a 60-day sentence with all but 14-days suspended, followed by six months of probation.